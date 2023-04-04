There's been no shortage of hype surrounding various Brewers prospects dating back to the start of Spring Training. At various points in the spring, Sal Frelick (who got sent to Triple-A to open the season) and Joey Wiemer (who was recently recalled after Luis Urias landed on the IL) were the talk of Fantasy Baseball circles, and Garrett Mitchell ended up cracking the Opening Day roster with some hype around his speed-oriented game. But it's possible we may have overlooked one.

Brice Turang ended the spring with a lower FantasyPros ADP than Frelick or Mitchell (though he was ahead of Wiemer), but it's possible he might end up being the best of the bunch for Fantasy. Or, at least, since he cracked the Opening Day roster and started three of the first four games, he might be the most immediately useful.

Turang made his presence felt in a big way Monday against the Mets as he clubbed his first career homer, a 417-foot grand slam as part of a 2-for-3 day with a walk. Turang is now five for 10 with three walks and only one strikeout to open his MLB career, and he's thrown in a couple of stolen bases for good measure.

Turang is a former first-round pick who was a top-100 prospect back in 2021, and he might be emerging as something of a late bloomer (though he's still just 23). He hit .286/.360/.412 last season at Triple-A with 13 homers and 34 steals, and it's the speed that figures to be most valuable for Fantasy.

The question is whether he'd hit enough, and so far, he is. Whether he'll be able to keep it up remains to be seen. But the early returns are promising enough to get excited about.