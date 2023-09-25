Michael King RP NYY N.Y. Yankees • #34 • Age: 28 Rostered 58% Wednesday vs. Blue Jays INN 7 H 5 ER 1 BB 0 K 13 This Michael King pickup has been a long time coming. Considered by many to be the Yankees' top reliever the past two years, the right-hander began his transition to the starting rotation in late August, and it was going well enough. His performance was holding steady. He wasn't losing velocity the way so many relievers do when stretched over multiple innings. The only issue was that his outings were short, his transition progressing too gradually for him to be of much use in Fantasy. When the restrains finally came off in his last start Wednesday against the Blue Jays, the results were nothing short of astounding: seven innings, one run, no walks, 13 strikeouts. And wouldn't you know he lines up for two starts right away? With a 1.40 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 13.7 K/9 in his past five starts and two pitches (sweeper and changeup) capable of generating whiffs at better than a 40 percent rate, King is peaking at just the right time.

Cristopher Sanchez SP PHI Philadelphia • #61 • Age: 26 Rostered 44% Sunday vs. Mets INN 7 H 3 ER 2 BB 1 K 10 Cristopher Sanchez's seven-inning gem Sunday against the Mets marked the second time in three starts that he recorded 10 strikeouts, which shows that the first time (against the Braves, actually) wasn't a fluke. But just as important is the fact he lasted seven innings. There was talk after the first 10-strikeout effort that he would share his starts with Michael Lorenzen moving forward, which might limit him to four innings at a time, and indeed, he lasted only four innings in the one start in between the two 10-strikeout efforts. But he also wasn't pitching so well in that one, which is just as plausible of an explanation for his early removal. Sunday's outing would seem to confirm it, in fact. If there are no artificial limitations on his workload, why shouldn't we start Sanchez against the Mets again next time out? He's an elite strike-thrower and ground-ball generator who's showing newfound swing-and-miss ability with a wipeout changeup.

Reese Olson SP DET Detroit • #45 • Age: 24 Rostered 42% Last five starts W-L 3-2 ERA 1.50 WHIP 0.80 INN 30 BB 11 K 28 Normally, a rookie pitcher would see his performance slip and his outings shorten as the season draws to a close, but Reese Olson seems to have saved his best for last. After making it six innings in only three of his first 16 outings, he has now done so in four straight, allowing just two hits in each of his last three. While earlier in the year, he was mostly looking to overpower hitters with his slider -- a pitch that generates its share of whiffs, to be sure -- he's taken to throwing his changeup more lately and is having more success on balls in play as a result. Whether it's a tweak that can sustain him for the long haul remains to be seen, but we're not so interested in the long haul right now. We're interested in his matchups next week against the Royals and Guardians, which couldn't be more favorable and couldn't be coming at a better time.

Evan Carter CF TEX Texas • #87 • Age: 21 Rostered 36% 2023 Stats AVG .318 HR 4 SB 3 OBP .426 OPS 1.130 AB 44 My concern when the Rangers promoted Evan Carter in early September was that the skinny 21-year-old was still under-developed physically and wouldn't deliver the sort of power necessary to be an impact Fantasy player. All he's done since then is perform like the eighth-best outfielder in points leagues, with a point-per-game average comparable to Cody Bellinger's full-season stat line. Carter's home run Sunday was his fourth in just 54 plate appearances, and he has three steals to go along with them. To be fair, the exit velocity readings have been underwhelming, but when a prospect of his caliber makes an impact this immediate, it's best to take it seriously. If nothing else, his on-base skills have been exactly as advertised, and you'd be hard-pressed to find a better outfield pickup for the final week of the season.

Junior Caminero DH TB Tampa Bay • #1 • Age: 20 Rostered 30% 2023 Minors AVG .324 HR 31 OPS .976 AB 460 BB 42 K 100 The Rays' promotion of 20-year-old phenom Junior Caminero this weekend seemed like it would be too little, too late for Fantasy Baseball purposes -- and it may still be. But there have been new developments on the playing-time front during that short time. Second baseman Brandon Lowe has a fractured knee cap, and third baseman Isaac Paredes has shifted over to take his spot. Third base is Caminero's primary position, and now it's unaccounted for. Of course, both of his starts so far have come at DH, but the point is that there's no longer such a lineup crunch. It doesn't change the fact that the Rays have only five games this week, but Caminero immediately turned heads with a 112 mph single for his first major-league hit Saturday. Not every player is capable of hitting the ball that hard. If you're in need of a replacement for an injured Nolan Arenado, Caminero makes for a fun one.