Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Jose Martinez and Matt Davidson both worth a long look

Week 2: Sleeper hitters | Two-start pitcher rankings

The two most important factors for Fantasy relevance are opportunity and talent. Two of Opening Day's brightest stars may be underowned because of concerns about one of those two factors.

Jose Martinez can hit baseballs. We felt pretty sure about that. Martinez had a .309/.379/.518 slash line in 307 major league plate appearances last year. What we weren't sure about was whether he had a position. The Cardinals have Jedd Gyorko at third, Paul DeJong at short and Kolten Wong at second. Besides, Matt Carpenter only wanted to play first right? I guess not.

On opening day, Carpenter slid over to third base, making room for Martinez, who led the offense with three hits including a solo home run off of Noah Syndergaard. The right handed hitter is just 59 percent owned, which seems really low with this much uncertainty. If Martinez plays even five days a week he may be started in that many leagues, much less owned.

The White Sox were singing "Joy To The World" after Matt Davidson's Three Dong Night in Kansas City. Concerns about Davidson were the opposite of Martinez. We fully expected Davidson to start every day at third base, but a career .722 OPS in 532 plate appearances was enough to make us wonder if he'd hit. He sure did on Thursday.

It's worth noting that Davidson is not without pedigree. He was a consensus top-100 prospect in 2013 and 2014. He hit 23 home runs in Double-A as a 21 year-old. He hit 26 in the majors last year, but that was mostly overshadowed by the fact that he struck out 165 times with just 19 walks. Well, not only did Davidson rake on Thursday, he also walked once and didn't strike out.

One day isn't enough to change my mind about a 27 year-old with plate discipline issues, but it's plenty to speculate. This is all about your league type and bench depth. I would add Davidson in any standard categories league and any points league that is deeper than 12 teams.

Here are four other options for the waiver wire: