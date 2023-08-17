If you're dead set on picking up a pitcher Thursday, then I suppose the top choices would be the two left-handers who one-hit their opposition Wednesday, Reid Detmers and MacKenzie Gore.

But let's just say I have some reservations about both. Detmers' velocity was down more than 1 mph across the board, he threw just 59 percent of his pitches for strikes, and most notably, he entered the start with a 10.30 ERA and 1.93 WHIP in his previous six. (I double-checked. Those are the actual numbers.)

You may be inclined to give him extra credit for doing it against an imposing Rangers lineup, but it's perhaps truer in 2023 than ever before that any pitcher is capable of doing anything against any opponent on any given day. That's baseball, Suzyn. If I had to guess, I'd say Detmers was effectively wild in this one, which is more a happy accident than a deliberate strategy.

Reid Detmers LAA • SP • #48 Wednesday at Rangers INN 7.1 H 1 ER 0 BB 4 K 5 View Profile

MacKenzie Gore WAS • SP • #1 Wednesday vs. Red Sox INN 6.1 H 1 ER 0 BB 2 K 7 View Profile

As for Gore, well, we've seen these kinds of outings from him before. He has good swing-and-miss stuff but is often too wild and inefficient to take advantage of it. I've taken to calling him Charizard on the Fantasy Baseball Today podcast because while he's a fire-breathing force capable of utter destruction, he's erratic, unpredictable, and just as likely to burn you as a result. Ash Ketchum knows a little something about that.

I don't know why this particular start is reason to believe Gore's trajectory has changed. It doesn't help that he exited early with a cut on his fingernail, which may have deleterious effects on his next couple of turns.

So if you're planning to play the waiver wire today, you're better off looking to the hitter ranks, where some genuinely exciting options are still widely available -- some having remained so for far too long.

