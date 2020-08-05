Watch Now: MLB Fantasy Round-Up ( 1:21 )

If you've been playing Fantasy baseball long enough, you've surely got your guys. I don't mean the stars you try to grab in every draft; I mean those guys you're not sure are even good, but who you will defend to your dying breath. Maybe you saw them on their absolute best day; maybe they won you a Fantasy championship. No matter how they entered your heart, you'll always take note of when they succeed.

And two of my guys pitched quite well Tuesday night. The first was Reds pitcher Tyler Mahle, who shut out the Indians over six innings of work, striking out six and allowing just one hit with two walks in his out. The other was Pablo Lopez, who made his season debut for the Marlins, shutting out the Orioles over five innings in a win, with seven strikeouts and no walks.

Sure, both came against easy matchups, and maybe I wouldn't have taken as much notice if these weren't two of my favorite sleepers over the last couple of seasons, but both also really deserve your attention. And I'm not just being biased!

Take Mahle, who has now struck out 10 in as many innings to open the season. He had 13 swinging strikes after having 10 in his debut, giving him a 13.8% swinging strike rate through two starts. That's up from a 9.4% career mark, and it may not be a coincidence; Mahle has brought back his slider after ditching it a year ago, and that's always been his best swing-and-miss pitch.

It's taken Mahle a while to figure it out, but this start is enough to make me take interest. However, I may actually like Lopez even more.

If you listen to the Fantasy Baseball Today podcast, you'll remember Lopez as a member of the "Stallions" my only semi-facetious nickname for the Marlins starters heading into last season. Lopez was my favorite of the group, but despite some flashes, he mostly disappointed.

Maybe that will turn out to be the case again in 2020, but Tuesday night has me buying back in. He needed just 61 pitches to get through five innings, and his 11 swinging strikes — including five on a changeup that looked unhittable — backed it up.

This duo may not be of much interest to you — after all, they're my guys. But what they showed Tuesday makes both worth putting in a low FAAB bid in just in case this is the start of a breakout. I want to believe.