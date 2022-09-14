Wood (shoulder) is scheduled to resume throwing this weekend, and he expects to come to a decision with the Giants about whether he'll pitch again this season based on how he fares during the session, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Since the Giants are effectively out of the running for a playoff spot and Wood has a sketchy track record on the health front, he's not eager to push for a return in 2022 unless he's completely certain that he won't be at risk of aggravating the left shoulder impingement that landed him on the 15-day injured list Sept. 3. Even if Wood feels comfortable coming off the IL before the season ends in the first week of October, he could be limited to a bullpen role.