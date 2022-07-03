Giants manager Gabe Kapler said Sunday that DeSclafani will undergo surgery on his right ankle during the upcoming week, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Surgery was floated as a possibility for DeSclafani after he landed on the 15-day injured list Friday due to a recurrence of inflammation in the ankle, the same injury that sidelined him for two months before he returned from the shelf to make two starts. After the Giants reassessed DeSclafani on Saturday, the pitcher will elect to go under the knife with the hope of resolving the ankle injury once and for all. Kapler wasn't able to provide a timeline for DeSclafani's return from surgery, but another multi-month absence could be in the forecast for the 32-year-old right-hander.