Slater (groin) was activated from the injured list Saturday and will lead off and serve as the designated hitter against Arizona, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Slater wound up missing two weeks with a strained groin. He'd hit an impressive .347/.458/.653 over 59 plate appearances prior to the injury and should feature in the lineup on a regular basis if he can maintain anything close to that form, though it's worth noting that those numbers come with a .406 BABIP.