Snell (0-2) yielded seven runs on six hits and two walks over four innings Sunday, striking out four and taking a loss against Tampa Bay.

Snell struggled out of the gate Sunday, coughing up three runs in the first inning. He later allowed a three-run homer to Rene Pinto that would be the deciding factor in the loss. Snell has been hammered for 10 runs over seven innings as he looks to shake off the rust after signing with the Giants late in Spring Training. The 31-year-old southpaw forced 12 whiffs Sunday, including five with his changeup. Snell is currently in line for a home matchup with the Diamondbacks.