Snell (0-1) took the loss against Washington on Monday, pitching three innings and allowing three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out five batters.

Snell did well enough in the strikeout category and didn't allow any extra-base hits, but the control issues that were really his only flaw last year resurfaced in his first game as a Giant. The left-hander threw just 39 of 72 pitches for strikes and, unlike during his Cy Young 2023 campaign, he couldn't navigate around the free passes he issued. All of the damage against Snell came in the second inning, when he gave up three runs after walking two of the first three batters he faced. Snell's strikeout potential and history of success should make him a must-start option in fantasy every time he takes the mound, but the control issues are enough to make managers worry about his ability to come close to last year's level of excellence.