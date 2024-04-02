Snell will make his first start of the 2024 season April 8 against the Nationals, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Snell has looked sharp while at extended spring training, and the team has decided that he's ready to make his regular-season debut. The southpaw will throw one more sim game later in the week in preparation, per Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area, before he toes the rubber in looks to be a favorable matchup at his new home ballpark.