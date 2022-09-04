The Giants transferred Belt (knee) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Sunday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

The transaction comes after Belt underwent season-ending surgery Saturday to address chronic inflammation in his right knee. With the surgery going according to plan, Belt is expected to spend the next two months rehabbing before potentially resuming baseball activities prior to end of 2022. With Belt's move to the 60-day IL, the Giants were able to free up a spot on the 40-man roster for infielder/outfielder Jose Rojas, whom the team claimed off waivers from the Angels.