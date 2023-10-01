Doval allowed a hit and struck out one over one scoreless inning to earn the save in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Dodgers.

Doval's had some unsteady moments in September, allowing eight runs (three earned) over 10.1 innings, but he's also picked up four saves this month. Saturday's effort earned him his 39th save of the season, guaranteeing Doval a top-three finish in saves across the majors this year. He's also taken eight blown saves while posting a 2.93 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 87:26 K:BB through 67.2 innings.