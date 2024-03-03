Doval has allowed a hit and a walk while striking out three over two scoreless innings in Cactus League play.

The Giants did some minor retooling in the bullpen, but not to a level that would threaten Doval's job security as closer. He had 39 saves in 47 chances last season while pitching to a 2.93 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 87:26 K:BB over 67.2 innings. Doval will be supported by Taylor Rogers and Tyler Rogers primarily in the late innings, while Amir Garrett could also be a factor if he finds consistency with the Giants, though he is on a minor-league deal this spring.