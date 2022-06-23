Rodon allowed one run on three hits and one walk while striking out 10 batters over seven innings against Atlanta on Wednesday. He did not factor in the decision.

Rodon kept the Braves off the scoreboard for six innings before surrendering a run in the seventh. He departed after that frame with a lead, but the Giants' bullpen blew the save in the ninth, tagging Rodon with a no-decision. The lefty hurler has been on quite a roll of late, allowing only one run while striking out 26 batters over 21 innings covering his past three starts. He ranks fifth in the majors with 101 punchouts on the campaign.