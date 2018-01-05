Giants' Chase d'Arnaud: Inks minor-league deal with Giants
D'Arnaud signed a minor-league contract with the Giants on Thursday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.
D'Arnaud bounced around in 2017, spending time with the Braves, Red Sox and Padres. He carved out a small role for himself in San Diego, though it was short-lived as he was designated for assignment after hitting just .143/.176/.245 in 22 games for the Padres. He could compete for a super-utility role in 2018, though he's more likely to serve as an organizational depth piece once again.
