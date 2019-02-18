D'Arnaud will be sidelined for 10-to-14 days due to a strained left oblique, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

This is a tough break for d'Arnaud, who was already on the outside looking in at an Opening Day roster spot. When healthy, the veteran will compete for a bench role, though he seems more likely to open the season in the minors. Even if injuries open up an avenue to playing time with the big club, d'Arnaud's career wRC+ of 59 suggests he won't do much with the opportunity.