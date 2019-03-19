Rangers' Chase d'Arnaud: Will open year in minors
D'Arnaud will report to Triple-A to open the season, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
D'Arnaud hit a respectable .286/.444/.500 with a stolen base and a pair of extra-base hits in eight games this spring, but it wasn't enough for him to lock down a bench role. He'll remain in major-league camp for the time being.
