Giants' Chase d'Arnaud: Held out Thursday
D'Arnaud (knee) is not in Thursday's starting nine against the Pirates.
D'Arnaud has been hampered by a knee bruise suffered Tuesday against Houston after fouling a ball off his knee. Given the nature of the injury, he isn't expected to remain out for long, and he should slot into the lineup sometime over the weekend either at second or third base.
