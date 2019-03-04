Rangers' Chase d'Arnaud: Fully operational
D'Arnaud (oblique) is a "full go," Jared Sandler of 105.3 The FAN reports.
It sounds like d'Arnaud is back to full health after dealing with a strained left oblique earlier in camp. The veteran is expected to compete for a bench role, though he seems more likely to open the season in the minors given his career wRC+ of 59 at the highest level.
