Rangers' Chase d'Arnaud: Invited to Rangers' camp
D'Arnaud signed a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training with the Rangers on Monday.
The veteran utility man has received at least some big-league game time in seven of the last eight seasons but has never come to the plate more than 262 times in a year. In 100 plate appearances with the Giants last season, he hit .215/.253/.366, good for a 66 wRC+, an above-average season for a player whose career wRC+ sits at 59. The 31-year-old could make it eight seasons out of nine should injuries strike the Rangers this year but will be unlikely to make a fantasy impact during his time in the big leagues.
