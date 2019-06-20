Chase d'Arnaud: Released by Rangers
D'Arnaud was released from Triple-A Nashville, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
D'Arnaud was hitting just .164 over 45 games for the Sounds. The 32-year-old infielder is free to sign with another team.
