Pomeranz (lat) is expected to return from the injured list to start Sunday against Arizona, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Pomeranz will wind up missing just two days more than the minimum with his strained left lat. He had a solid 3.65 ERA in his first five starts of the season, but poor showings in his last two starts sent that figure up to 5.93.

