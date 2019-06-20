Pomeranz (2-7) lasted just 4.1 innings to take the loss Thursday against the Dodgers, allowing seven runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out four.

The Dodgers got to Pomeranz right away with a three-run homer from Chris Taylor in the first inning. Overall, Pomeranz surrendered three home runs, including two to Taylor and another to Kyle Garlick while tallying a season-worst tying nine hits. The southpaw has pitched past the fifth inning just once over 13 starts this season. He'll carry a 7.09 ERA, 1.78 WHIP and 59:26 K:BB into a tough matchup against the Rockies on Monday.