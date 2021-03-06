Longoria has been dealing with plantar fasciitis to begin spring training, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Longoria made his spring debut Saturday as the designated hitter for San Francisco, but the team has been bringing him along slowly in the field due to his foot issue. It's not yet clear when he'll be cleared to play the field, but he didn't sound too concerned about the issue. "Hopefully we got it taken care of," Longoria said. "We're easing into it. It's not a big deal, just something we'll have to deal with."