Longoria will sit for the first half of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Rockies, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Those with Longoria on their teams won't love seeing him miss out on a game at Coors Field, but it's no surprise that the Giants won't ask his 35-year-old legs to handle two games in one day. Jason Vosler starts at third base in his absence, but Longoria will likely return to the lineup for the nightcap.