Longoria is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Rockies, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The 35-year-old missed the previous three games with left hamstring tightness before rejoining the lineup Monday and going 2-2 with a double, three RBI and a run, and he'll return to the bench Tuesday. There's been no indication Longoria aggravated the injury, so the Giants may just be exercising caution after the veteran's return to action. Jason Vosler will start at the hot corner and start eighth in his place for San Francisco.