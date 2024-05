Ramos went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 7-6 win over the Pirates.

Ramos has hit safely in his last five games, going 7-for-22 (.318) with both of his homers for the year in that span. The outfielder is batting .296 through 14 contests since taking over for Michael Conforto (hamstring) as the Giants' starting left fielder. Ramos has added nine RBI, seven runs scored, one stolen base and three doubles across 58 plate appearances.