Ramos went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Ramos has homered in back-to-back games, and his blast Monday tied the contest at 2-2 in the seventh inning. He's gone 5-for-13 over three games to begin June after batting .280 in May following his call-up to the big-league roster. Ramos is slashing .295/.361/.477 with four homers, 17 RBI, 10 runs scored, four doubles and one stolen base over 24 contests this season. He saw a fairly steady run in left field while Michael Conforto was out with a hamstring injury, but Ramos looks poised to challenge Mike Yastrzemski for the starting job in right field after Conforto was activated from the injured list Monday.