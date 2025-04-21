Now Playing

Ramos went 2-for-3 with a double, two walks and two runs scored in Sunday's loss to the Angels.

Ramos doubled and then scored in the fifth for the game's first run. It was his second time this season reaching base four times and his first time with a positive BB:K in a game. Ramos has hit safely in six of his last seven games but sits at a .231 average on the season.

