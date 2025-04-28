Ramos went 2-for-3 with a steal and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Rangers.

Ramos had two of the five hits the Giants managed on the day and swiped his first bag since April 4. His second hit was an infield single that turned into an inside-the-park-homerun after two throwing errors allowed Ramos to scoot all the way around the bases to end the game. Ramos now has four multi-hit efforts in his last eight games but just one RBI to show for it. For the season, he's lifted his average to .246 and already has half the number of steals he totaled in 121 games in 2024.