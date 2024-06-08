Ramos went 2-for-4 with an RBI double and a two-run homer in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.

Ramos drove in all three San Francisco runs Saturday -- he opened the scoring with an RBI double in the first inning before launching a two-run homer off Andrew Heaney in the fourth, his sixth long ball of the year and fourth in six games. The 24-year-old Ramos has been on fire of late -- he's logged multiple hits in five of his last six contests, going 11-for-22 with 10 RBI in that span. Overall, Ramos is slashing an eye-popping .327/.419/.554 through 117 plate appearances this season with 23 RBI, 13 runs scored and a stolen base.