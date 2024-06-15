Ramos went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run and two walks in Friday's 8-6 loss to the Angels.

Ramos collected his seventh multi-hit effort in 12 games in June. He's also posted five homers, 14 RBI and an 8:15 BB:K over that span. Ramos is up to a .314/.400/.529 slash line with seven long balls, 27 RBI, 14 runs scored and one stolen base over 140 plate appearances this season. He initially worked in the corner outfield spots, but the 24-year-old has started the last seven games in center field as he continues to solidify his place in the majors.