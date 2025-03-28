Ramos went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Thursday's 6-4 win over Cincinnati.
Ramos did strike out three times Thursday, though he certainly made his one hit count, taking Hunter Greene deep to the opposite field to cut the Giants' deficit to 3-2 in the fourth inning. The 25-year-old Ramos is expected to serve as San Francisco's everyday left fielder after slashing .269/.322/.469 with 22 home runs and 72 RBI last season.
