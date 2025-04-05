Ramos went 3-for-5 with a walk, one RBI, a stolen base and one run scored in Friday's 10-9 extra-innings win over the Mariners.

Ramos has opened the season hot with a seven-game hitting streak. This was his second multi-hit effort, and he's now batting .323 with three homers, three doubles, eight RBI, six runs scored and two stolen bases. The one concern is his 1:12 BB:K -- a lofty strikeout rate could lower his ceiling over time. For now, it's just a small-sample issue, and it's not a particularly big one with how well he's making contact when he's not striking out.