Ramos went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in a 4-3 loss to the Angels on Saturday.

Ramos did all the damage for the Giants on Saturday, hitting a two-run home run off Patrick Sandoval in the first inning and adding an RBI double in the fifth. He later doubled again in the seventh. Ramos has been absolutely raking in June, hitting .392 with six home runs, 17 RBI and eight multi-hit games. He has been one of this season's best early surprises, hitting .325 with 8 home runs and 30 RBI in 126 at-bats.