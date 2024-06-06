Ramos went 2-for-2 with a two-run home run, four walks and a second run scored in Wednesday's 9-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

Getting on base six times will do wonders for the slash line, and Ramos' is at .304/.407/.511 after Wednesday's stellar performance. He has multiple hits in three of his last four contests and multiple walks in each of the last two games. The outfielder didn't have much of a track record in the majors over the last two years, but he's made the most of his opportunity in 2024 with five homers, 19 RBI, 12 runs scored and a stolen base through 108 plate appearances. Ramos has earned a starting role in the corner outfield, effectively bumping Mike Yastrzemski over to center field to platoon with Austin Slater.