Ramos went 3-for-5 with one RBI in Friday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

Ramos logged multiple hits for the fourth time in the last five games. This was also his this time leading off in that span, and the first time he's been atop the order against a right-handed pitcher (Michael Lorenzen). Ramos is slashing .320/.416/.515 with five home runs, 20 RBI, 12 runs scored and one stolen base over 27 contests. As long as he's swinging a hot bat, it makes sense to have him at leadoff, especially since he's displayed improved plate discipline with a 13.2 percent walk rate this year.