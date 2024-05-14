Ramos went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and one RBI in Monday's 6-4 extra-inning loss to the Dodgers.

Ramos has gotten steady playing time since Jorge Soler (shoulder) and Michael Conforto (hamstring) landed on the injured list. Ramos has done well so far with three multi-hit efforts, three RBI, four runs scored and a stolen base over six contests while batting .333 (7-for-21). The 24-year-old was once a top prospect who has yet to put it all together in the majors, but he should get a decent audition for more playing time while the Giants' outfield deals with numerous absences.