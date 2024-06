Ramos went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Sunday's loss to the Yankees.

Ramos went deep for a solo blast in the third inning and later knocked a two-run single in the sixth. It was his first career three-RBI performance at the MLB level and he snapped an eight-game homerless drought. Ramos boosted his slash line to .286/.355/.400 with 16 RBI and seven extra-base hits through 93 plate appearances.