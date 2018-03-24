Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Could miss a month
Samardzija (pectoral) is expected to be out three-to-four weeks, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Samardzija was shut down from throwing for a week after undergoing an MRI Thursday which revealed a strained pectoral. The Giants' pitching staff will start the season severely short-handed with ace Madison Bumgarner also out indefinitely with a fractured left hand. Samardzija's status should be updated further once he begins throwing again next week.
