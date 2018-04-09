Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Rehab assignment coming up

Samardzija (pectoral) threw three innings in an extended spring training game Monday, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Samardzija tossed 45 pitches in Monday's game and is set to begin a rehab assignment in the coming days. Samardzija is expected to start one minor-league game before coming off the disabled list, making it possible that he could be activated at some point next week.