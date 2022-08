Bart (groin) was replaced by a pinch runner in the ninth inning of Wednesday's 3-0 loss to the Dodgers, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Bart went 3-for-4 in the contest, but exited after his ninth-inning single. Slusser adds that the injury is considered minor and it's unlikely Bart will start Thursday's afternoon game after a night game Wednesday, so he should be considered day-to-day for now. It's unclear if he'll at least be available off the bench Thursday.