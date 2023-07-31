The Giants transferred Brebbia (lat) to the 60-day injured list Monday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Brebbia has been on the injured list since June 17 with a Grade 2 lat strain, and he'll now be held out until at least August 16. The 33-year-old righty began throwing off a mound last weekend, so a return to the bullpen in mid-August seems possible.