Giants' Johnny Cueto: All set for rehab start
Cueto (forearm) will make a rehab start with Triple-A Sacramento on Monday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The plan calls for Cueto to build up to 50-60 pitches Monday in his first of two rehab appearances. Cueto suffered a flexor strain in late July while rehabbing from a blister issue. He'd been pitching with a blister for a while and had developed three blisters on his throwing hand by the time he finally landed on the DL, which in part explains Cueto's uncharacteristic struggles throughout the first half.
