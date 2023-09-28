Cueto came away with a no-decision in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Mets, giving up two runs on four hits and a walk over 4.1 innings in a 4-2 win for the Marlins. He struck out four.

The veteran right-hander exited the game after 73 pitches (47 strikes) with the score tied 2-2, and both runs came on solo shots by Francisco Lindor. Cueto continues to have difficulty keeping the ball in the park -- since the beginning of August, he's served up 13 long balls in only 36.1 innings, leading to a 6.44 ERA -- but this time he avoided serving them up with runners on base. The Marlins head into Thursday tied with the Cubs for the final wild-card spot in the NL, and should a playoff berth still be on the line, Cueto could be available for the final game of the regular season Oct. 1 in Pittsburgh.