Cueto will start for the Marlins in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Mets, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Cueto's last two appearances have come in relief and he's managed just a 6.64 ERA in nine starts this season. The Marlins' hands are tied, though, between injuries and Tuesday's rainout, so they'll give Cueto another shot. Miami has not yet announced any of their starters for their weekend series in Pittsburgh, but it will be all hands on deck.