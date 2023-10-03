Cueto is not on the Marlins' roster for their Wild Card Series matchup against the Phillies.
Cueto logged only 52.1 innings (10 starts, three relief appearances) for Miami during the 2023 regular season while struggling to a 6.02 ERA. The 37-year-old right-hander carries a $10.5 million club option (or $2.5 million buyout) for the 2024 campaign.
More News
-
Marlins' Johnny Cueto: No-decision in twin bill•
-
Marlins' Johnny Cueto: Will start nightcap Wednesday•
-
Marlins' Johnny Cueto: Works out of bullpen again•
-
Marlins' Johnny Cueto: Short outing against Atlanta•
-
Marlins' Johnny Cueto: Early exit in Saturday's loss•
-
Marlins' Johnny Cueto: Nabs first win in return•