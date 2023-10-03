Cueto is not on the Marlins' roster for their Wild Card Series matchup against the Phillies.

Cueto logged only 52.1 innings (10 starts, three relief appearances) for Miami during the 2023 regular season while struggling to a 6.02 ERA. The 37-year-old right-hander carries a $10.5 million club option (or $2.5 million buyout) for the 2024 campaign.