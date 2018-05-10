Valdez was called up from Triple-A Sacramento prior to Thursday's game against Philadelphia, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Valdez will provide a little extra depth to the Giants' bullpen for Thursday's series finale after getting his contract purchased and being added to the 40-man roster. Over 12 appearances with Sacramento, Valdez has logged a 3.71 ERA and 1.35 WHIP with a 26:11 K:BB in 17 innings of relief. The right-hander will be utilized as a low-leverage inning-eater while in the majors.