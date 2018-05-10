Giants' Jose Valdez: Joins Giants
Valdez was called up from Triple-A Sacramento prior to Thursday's game against Philadelphia, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Valdez will provide a little extra depth to the Giants' bullpen for Thursday's series finale after getting his contract purchased and being added to the 40-man roster. Over 12 appearances with Sacramento, Valdez has logged a 3.71 ERA and 1.35 WHIP with a 26:11 K:BB in 17 innings of relief. The right-hander will be utilized as a low-leverage inning-eater while in the majors.
More News
-
Waivers: Take DeShields seriously
Delino DeSheilds has yet to fully prove himself, but as a rare source of steals, he should...
-
Prospects: Time to stash Vlad?
Vladimir Guerrero is making headlines at Double-A, but could the 19-year-old get the call sometime...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Acuna climbs
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Worryometer Wednesday
Fantasy owners are fed up with some struggling hitters and pitchers. We’ll weigh in with our...
-
Waivers: Picking a closer in Toronto
Heath Cummings looks at the closer options in Toronto and other waiver wire adds.
-
Is Matt Adams worth the hype?
Matt Adams is getting at-bats and making the most of them, but Scott White says we've seen...