Winn (elbow) yielded one run over 1.2 innings Sunday in his Cactus League debut versus the Rockies.

Winn permitted two hits and a walk and also plunked a batter but did record three strikeouts. The right-hander got in additional work in the bullpen after the appearance in order to get more stretched out, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. While an elbow issue delayed Winn's spring debut, he remains on track to begin the year in the Giants' rotation, perhaps making his first start against the Dodgers in the second series of the season.